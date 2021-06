While Kate Middleton's younger brother James Middleton may not be as well-known as the rest of the royal in-laws, outlaws, and other members of the extended royal family, the one thing we do know about him is that this uncle to a future king is also the world's No. 1 Dog Dad. Even though he has a pretty girlfriend, fancy sports cars, boat, and all the other typical rich people accoutrements, his Instagram feed is an homage to his six dog babies: Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, and Nala. His profile also reveals that he's started his own "happiness & wellbeing company for dogs" called Ella & Co (we're guessing Ella's the senior doggo in his pack), and he serves as ambassador to the U.K. charity Pets as Therapy.