Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Demand for rental vehicles doubles in lockdown

By Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand for rental vehicles has more than doubled during lockdown, according to new data out today. Volkswagen Financial Services UK (VWFS) has seen individual online bookings on its Rent-a-Car platform soar by 121% between Q1 2020 and Q2 2021. VWFS has also seen a 196% increase in corporate bookings on...

www.kentlive.news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Todd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Cars#Vehicles#Vwfs#Brits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Economy
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
TrafficLas Vegas Herald

Give The Slip Of Vehicle To A Capable Car Transport Services

These days your job can put you up into any country and state, and you can't drive your vehicle across any state, and it is impossible to drive through countries, Right? If you think that public transport will work, consider the charges and spendings on just paying taxi bills for a month, too much, Right? That is why transporting your vehicle is a convenient option. When driving is not an option, motorcycle shipping appears to fit in perfectly.
CarsWPBF News 25

Rossen Reports: Cheaper way to rent cars as prices surge

The next time you're on vacation, you could spend a small fortune on a car rental … if you can even find a car to rent at all. During the pandemic, rental car companies started selling off cars in their fleets to stay afloat. Now, with the demand in travel rising, shortages in cars and prices surging, it’s hitting travelers hard.
Retailgasgoo.com

China to sell 1.58 million passenger vehicles in June: CPCA

Beijing (Gasgoo)- China’s new vehicle retail sales are expected to reach 1.58 million passenger vehicles in June, representing a 4.8% decrease compared with the same month of last year, according to a preliminary forecast of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Here, passenger vehicles (PV) refer to locally-made cars, MPVs, and SUVs.
Carsfordauthority.com

U.S. Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Is Double That Of Full EVs

While a couple of U.S. states and regions like Europe are focused on a future filled with nothing but all-electric vehicles, consumers haven’t been quite so quick to trade in their ICE-powered vehicles for BEVs. EV sales have indeed risen in recent years, but still only represent a small percentage of overall automotive sales. On the flip side, U.S. hybrid vehicle market share has grown significantly as HEV and PHEV sales outpaced BEV sales in April, according to new data from IHS Markit.
Retailretailtechinnovationhub.com

The state of the on-demand delivery space: a year on from global lockdowns

It has been more than a year since Italy announced the first of Europe’s coronavirus lockdowns. Across the continent countries began to follow suit, slamming the shutters down on public life in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. Slowly and then all at once the world changed. The...
Marketsfleetequipmentmag.com

When will the strong commercial vehicle demand end?

Jason Morgan is the editor of Fleet Equipment. He has more than 15 years of B2B journalism experience covering the likes of trucking and construction equipment, real estate, movies and craft beer industries. When it comes to commercial vehicle demand, ACT Research has been on the record saying, “It doesn’t...
EconomyAutoExpress

Semiconductor shortage continues to hit car production

The shaky state of the UK’s car manufacturing industry has been highlighted by the latest production figures, which show just under 55,000 new cars were built here last month. Manufacturing was up vastly on the same month last year, when Covid closed almost everything and just 5,314 cars were built,...
Richmond, VANBC12

Rental car rates, demand soar in summer months

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking to rent a car for any upcoming road trips, book now. That’s AAA’s advice as rental costs spike alongside demand. The association has been warning drivers to expect more drivers on the roads this summer. If you want to be one of the...
Economydailymagazine.news

Ford sees higher operating profit on strong vehicle demand

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it expected operating earnings in the second quarter to be better than its previous estimate, helped by higher demand for its pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for the quarter will also be better than the...
TravelCumberland Times-News

Rental cars in high demand as domestic road travel grows

CUMBERLAND — As travel optimism continues to grow amid updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccine availability and state reopenings, AAA travel advisers are seeing significant interest in bookings for car rentals heading into the summer travel season. However, travelers eager to hit the road may encounter high costs and limited availability due to pandemic-related disruptions.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Electric Vehicle Transmission Market Extensive Demand In Upcoming Years and Forecast To 2030

Electric Vehicle Transmission Market report highlights the Industry essentials, regional market, global economic industry growth, and market competitors joined with their market share. It is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Electric Vehicle Transmission Industry which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the business key players. The report is a crucial research document for its targeted audiences such as Electric Vehicle Transmission manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers, industry experts, and other business authorities. The review helps to summarize the global Electric Vehicle Transmission industry situation (Historical, Present, and Future), in addition to financial development within the industry through expert analysis included inside it that comprises details expenses like material cost, Fixed Costs, Direct Costs, Indirect Costs, Marketing Costs, and Capital Expenditure.
Trafficcentraloregondaily.com

▶️ Prices of local rental cars skyrocket as production of new vehicles slows

Yesterday Central Oregon Daily reported on the shortage of new cars locally. Today we checked out the shortage of available rental cars. Some of the same factors—new car production slowdowns due to COVID and lack of computer chips—that are impacting car dealerships are impacting the rental car market. Also at...
Trafficfox5ny.com

Does your auto insurance cover your delivery driving?

Delivery services are a growing way to make extra money in your free time by delivering meals, groceries, merchandise and passengers. And its popularity has surged since the start of the pandemic. But before making your next delivery with your own car, it’s vital to have affordable auto insurance coverage...
Economythebharatexpressnews.com

Demand for term hedging surged in Tier 2, 3 cities in lockdown 2.0: report

NEW DELHI: Demand for term insurance plans increased dramatically across the country during the second wave of covid-19, according to PolicyX.com findings. The portal saw about 20% growth in forward sales during the lockdown in April and May 2021 compared to the period a year earlier. “This positive trend was...
Jobsam-online.com

Multidrop Collection and Delivery Drivers

I am looking for experienced Multidrop Collection and Delivery Drivers for driving work for my Client based in the London Central area. Start date ASAP. Ideally, I would like to speak with the candidates who have had experience in parcel distribution and in multi-drop deliveries in the UK. As a...
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

Rental demand up sharply in London

Rental demand in London has increased significantly in recent weeks, according to a report from Chestertons. Whilst demand is up, the number of properties available to rent at the end of May 2021 fell, with Chestertons registering a 3% reduction in supply compared to end of April 2021 and a staggering 24% reduction compared to May 2020.
Businessdrinksretailingnews.co.uk

Alcohol Solutions doubles production capacity as demand soars

Alcohol Solutions, a specialist in alcohol-based drinks development, distilling and packaging, is doubling production capacity at its Carrington-based site as a result of business growth from both off and on-trade customers. To support the reopening of UK hospitality and the return of outdoor events this summer, Alcohol Solutions has added...
Industryb975.com

Whitbread looks ahead to post-lockdown bounce in UK leisure demand

(Reuters) -Premier Inn-owner Whitbread said hotel bookings in its tourist locations picked up in the run-up to the summer season, lifting its shares even as Britain delayed plans to ease pandemic restrictions. The Dunstable-based company said it traded “significantly ahead of the market”, though total sales still fell 69.8% in...