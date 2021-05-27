Cancel
Electromagnetic actuation for a vibrotactile display: Assessing stimuli complexity and usability

By Michael J. Proulx, Theodoros Eracleous, Ben Spencer, Anna Passfield, Alexandra de Sousa, Ali Mohammadi
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Sensory substitution has influenced the design of many tactile visual substitution systems with the aim of offering visual aids for the blind. This paper focuses on whether a novel electromagnetic vibrotactile display, a four by four vibrotactile matrix of taxels, can serve as an aid for dynamic communication for visually impaired people. A mixed methods approach was used to firstly assess whether pattern complexity affected undergraduate participants' perceptive success, and secondly, if participants total score positively correlated with their perceived success ratings. A thematic analysis was also conducted on participants' experiences with the vibrotactile display and what methods of interaction they used. The results indicated that complex patterns were less accurately perceived than simple and linear patterns respectively, and no significant correlation was found between participants' score and perceived success ratings. Additionally, most participants interacted with the vibrotactile display in similar ways using one finger to feel one taxel at a time; arguably, the most effective strategy from previous research. This technology could have applications to navigational and communication aids for the visually impaired and road users.

arxiv.org
