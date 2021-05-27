Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Virulence and live vaccine potential of Edwardsiella piscicida phoP and phoQ mutants in catfish against edwardsiellosis.

physiciansweekly.com
 22 days ago

Edwardsiella piscicida is a Gram-negative facultative intracellular bacterium causing edwardsiellosis in catfish, the largest aquaculture industry in the United States. A safe and effective vaccine is an urgent need to avoid economic losses associated with E. piscicida outbreaks. PhoP/PhoQ is a two-component signal transduction system (TCS) that plays an important role in bacterial pathogenesis through sense and response to environmental and host stress signals. This study aimed to explore the contribution of PhoQ/PhoP in E. piscicida virulence and develop live attenuated vaccines against E. piscicida infection in channel catfish (Ictalurus punctatus) and hybrid catfish (channel catfish ♀ × blue catfish (I. furcatus) ♂). In the current study, two in-frame deletion mutants were constructed by deleting phoP (ETAC_09785) and phoQ (ETAC_09790) genes in E. piscicida strain C07-087, and the virulence and protection efficacy of the constructed strains were evaluated in catfish following intraperitoneal injection. Both EpΔphoP and EpΔphoQ strains had a delayed adaptation to oxidative stress (0.2% H O ) compared to E. piscicida wild type. The EpΔphoP and EpΔphoQ mutants produced significantly less biofilm compared to wild-type E. piscicida. Notably, EpΔphoP and EpΔphoQ mutants were significantly attenuated in channel catfish compared with wild-type E. piscicida (6.63% and 4.17% versus 49.16% mortalities), and channel catfish vaccinated with EpΔphoP and EpΔphoQ were significantly protected (95.65% and 97.92% survival) against E. piscicida infection at 21 days post-vaccination. In hybrid catfish, EpΔphoP was significantly more attenuated than EpΔphoQ, but EpΔphoQ provided significantly better protection than EpΔphoP. EpΔphoP and EpΔphoQ strains both induced specific antibodies in channel catfish against E. piscicida at 14 and 21 days post-vaccination. This result indicated that EpΔphoP and EpΔphoQ mutants were safe and protective in channel catfish fingerlings, while EpΔphoP was safe in hybrid catfish. Our findings show that PhoP and PhoQ are required for adaptation to oxidative stress and biofilm formation and may help E. piscicida face tough environmental challenges; thus, functional PhoP and PhoQ are critical for a successful infection.

www.physiciansweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virulence#Fish#Catfish#Mutants#Phop Phoq#Tcs#Phoq Phop##C07 087#John Wiley Sons Ltd#Beni Suef University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Egypt
Related
SciencePhys.org

'Nanodecoy' therapy binds and neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 virus

Nanodecoys made from human lung spheroid cells (LSCs) can bind to and neutralize SARS-CoV-2, promoting viral clearance and reducing lung injury in a macaque model of COVID-19. By mimicking the receptor that the virus binds to rather than targeting the virus itself, nanodecoy therapy could remain effective against emerging variants of the virus.
ScienceNature.com

Nurturing gut-brain research: an interview with Helen Vuong on the maternal microbiome in neurodevelopment

Helen Vuong is a postdoctoral fellow in the Hsiao lab at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she is currently funded by a K99 Pathway to Independence Award from the National Institutes of Health. In this Q&A, Dr. Vuong tells us about her current work and the importance of tailoring scientific educational experiences to students. Dr. Vuong also shares tips on how to better support young parents in STEM.
ScienceNewswise

New Cleveland Clinic Research Identifies Link Between Gut Microbes and Stroke

Newswise — June 16, 2021, CLEVELAND: New findings from Cleveland Clinic researchers show for the first time that the gut microbiome impacts stroke severity and functional impairment following stroke. The results, published in Cell Host & Microbe, lay the groundwork for potential new interventions to help treat or prevent stroke.