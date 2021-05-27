Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar steadies ahead of inflation data, yuan hits new 3-year high

By Reuters
kitco.com
 29 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar struggled to hold on to its gains on Thursday as more investors weighed up whether the Federal Reserve is edging closer to talking about tapering its asset purchases, and as traders wait for closely watched U.S. inflation data. China's yuan scaled a new three-year high as...

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Core Inflation#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Chinese#Fx#Fed#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold holds steady as traders seek direction from US data

BENGALURU (June 25): Gold prices held steady on Friday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day after mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials this week on interest rate hikes. Spot gold was flat at $1,773.52 per ounce by 0104 GMT. Prices have risen 0.6% so far...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices See Mixed Trend As Investors Digest Fed Comments

Gold prices were mixed on Thursday after two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,781.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,781.75. The dollar erased early gains...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
BusinessWNCY

Dollar firm as traders brace for U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises. Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned below its 200-day moving...
Marketseconomies.com

Dollar steadies after positive economic data

The US dollar held steadily against most of its peers on Thursday, after the release of upbeat US economic data. The US Department of Labor revealed that the number of initial unemployment claims fell to 411K last week from 418K, while analysts forecast 382K. The second reading of the US...
Businessactionforex.com

Pound Falls after BoE Decision

Investors who were expecting more hawks to join the policy discussion were left empty-handed at the Bank of England meeting today. Policymakers voted unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged at their current record low of 0.1% and a majority voted to maintain asset purchases at the current level of £895 billion. Andy Haldane was the only dissenter who was looking at tapering bond purchases but he departs from the bank at the end of June.
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks mixed after Fed officials comments

GBP USD -0.08%. The Dollar strengthening has halted currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 382 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 412 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Wednesday as two Fed officials commented a period of high inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Powell said interest rates would not be raised too quickly.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Yuan firms against dollar, but U.S. inflation could renew downward pressure

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed slightly against the U.S dollar on Friday after a stronger fixing by the central bank, but analysts expected renewed pressure on the Chinese currency if data later shows U.S. inflation rose further. Investors are eyeing the release of the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures index at 1230 GMT after the Federal Reserve indicated last week it may raise rates earlier than expected. The yuan opened at 6.4639 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4642 at midday. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4744 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4824. PBOC has repeatedly warned against one-way bets of the yuan, which hit a three-year high against the greenback in late May. "PBOC prefers to keep the trade-weighted RMB largely stable this year, while likely allowing USD/CNY to be a function of dollar moves amid dollar strengthening post June," HSBC said in a note on Friday. The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of major currencies, has pulled back since it reached a two-month high on June 18 after the Fed signalled higher rates in 2023. It fell to 91.771 on Friday from the previous close of 91.847. U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill to boost infrastructure investment. Investors had been looking to an infrastructure agreement to extend the recovery in the world's largest economy, but some economists worry that the massive fiscal stimulus could push inflation higher. HSBC estimates that the U.S. 10-year treasury yield , which has picked up gradually from a near four-month-low of 1.45% on June 18, will rise further and reach 1.8% by year-end. Higher interest rates traditionally help support the dollar. A trader at a Chinese bank expected the yuan to remain range-bound, as many overseas-listed companies rush to buy foreign currencies for dividend payment, but said Chinese companies were also keen to sell the dollar. The yuan market at 4:41AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4744 6.4824 0.12% Spot yuan 6.4642 6.4722 0.12% Divergence from -0.16% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.04% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.73 97.69 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.771 91.847 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.467 -0.04% * Offshore 6.6349 -2.42% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips, but with a wary eye on U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in Asia on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose very slightly, while the euro gained 0.1%...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant

Last week saw Gold prices take a heavy hit, and a week later there’s still only been a mild recovery. Short-term Gold prices are range-bound, and given the drivers that have pushed the trend and the fact that they may not be in the spotlight until later summer, the potential for ranges in Gold seems high.
BusinessDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting

USD/CAD (Inverted) vs Oil Prices. USD/CAD Pullback From Peak, Oil Prices Underpin Loonie. After a good sized pullback from the high 1.24s, USD/CAD has begun to consolidate around the 1.23 handle. A mixture of profit taking from recent USD/CAD shorts, alongside the 55DMA (1.2242) has curbed the pair from further losses. That said, with oil prices extending to fresh multi-year highs, CAD may continue to perform well against the USD, despite 1.2240-50 being well respected. I suspect the bias for now will be to fade the extremes of the recent range.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Key Inflation Data Attracting Attention

Investing.com - The dollar edged marginally lower in early European trade Friday, as traders warily awaited the release of key inflation data for clues over future Federal Reserve policy. At 2 AM ET (0600 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded...
Businessmorns.ca

The missing piece in the Fed puzzle: World market themes for the week ahead

Next Friday’s U.S. employment report will allow investors to gauge whether a powerful U.S. recovery could push the Federal Reserve to start unwinding ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. An unexpectedly hawkish Fed shifting its first post-pandemic rate hike into 2023 took markets by surprise, briefly denting stocks – before...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY at 15 month highs and here's what to expect from BoE

The U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level against the Japanese Yen in 15 months. Equities and currencies benefitted from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s reassurance that 1970s rapid rise in inflation is “very, very unlikely.” With the central bank’s confidence, investors drove up risk assets. Japanese Yen crosses performed the best with USD/JPY rising above 111 intraday. A stronger appetite for risk is one of the main reasons why demand for sterling and the commodities outpaced the dollar and the greenback’s gains were limited to the yen, Swiss Franc and euro. Given the recent softness in U.S. data, the Fed wants a stronger recovery before raising interest rates. New home sales fell unexpectedly along with Markit Economics’ composite and services PMI. According to Powell, “We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Durable goods, revisions to Q1 GDP, jobless claims and the trade balance are due for release on Thursday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar slips after Fed's Powell downplays inflation fears

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds quotes, updates prices; changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said that rising inflation is likely temporary and showed no signs of being in a hurry to tighten monetary policy. The dollar jumped after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. But Powell on Tuesday said that prices are rising due to a "perfect storm" of rising demand for goods and services and bottlenecks in supplying them as the economy reopens from the pandemic and that those price pressures should ease on their own. “Dollar gains have faded after Mr. Powell downplayed higher inflation lasting for very long,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. That said, “if we see signs of inflation pushing further higher, I think that could go some way in stirring inflation jitters all over again and putting the focus on Fed policy,” Manimbo said. Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S. economic focus, with other releases including jobless claims on Thursday and consumer spending on Friday. The 7.5 million jobs still missing from the onset of the pandemic remains a "benchmark" for the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the central bank should avoid tightening policy too soon during the fight to regain them, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday. Inflation driven by the quick reopening of the U.S. economy could take "some time" to ease, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday, adding a note of caution about the durability of price increases Fed officials have largely characterized as temporary. The dollar index was last down 0.21% at 91.551. It fell to a session low after data showed that a measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June. The euro rose 0.18% to $1.962. Data on Wednesday showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June following the easing of more lockdown measures. The Japanese yen also fell after data showed factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in four months in June. The dollar gained 0.11% to 110.77 yen, after earlier reaching 111.10 yen, the highest since March 2020. Currencies correlated to the global economic cycle, including the Kiwi dollar and Norway's crown, outperformed on Wednesday. Elsewhere, bitcoin was up around 5% on the day, above the $34,000 mark after dropping to as low as $28,600 on Tuesday - its lowest since January. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:48AM (1348 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.5510 91.7460 -0.21% 1.745% +91.9000 +91.5340 Euro/Dollar $1.1962 $1.1942 +0.18% -2.09% +$1.1966 +$1.1911 Dollar/Yen 110.7700 110.6600 +0.11% +7.26% +111.0950 +110.6400 Euro/Yen 132.50 132.14 +0.27% +4.40% +132.6900 +132.0400 Dollar/Swiss 0.9157 0.9183 -0.28% +3.50% +0.9200 +0.9157 Sterling/Dollar $1.3996 $1.3946 +0.36% +2.44% +$1.3998 +$1.3924 Dollar/Canadian 1.2255 1.2308 -0.41% -3.75% +1.2328 +1.2253 Aussie/Dollar $0.7591 $0.7556 +0.47% -1.32% +$0.7593 +$0.7539 Euro/Swiss 1.0952 1.0962 -0.09% +1.34% +1.0968 +1.0949 Euro/Sterling 0.8548 0.8557 -0.11% -4.35% +0.8565 +0.8531 NZ $0.7063 $0.7021 +0.58% -1.66% +$0.7065 +$0.6998 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.4855 8.5395 -0.55% -1.10% +8.5610 +8.4925 Euro/Norway 10.1522 10.1919 -0.39% -3.01% +10.2167 +10.1355 Dollar/Sweden 8.4651 8.4752 +0.15% +3.28% +8.4970 +8.4651 Euro/Sweden 10.1271 10.1120 +0.15% +0.50% +10.1395 +10.1088 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar inches down, sterling steady ahead of Bank of England meeting

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar slipped on Thursday, having spent the week gradually edging away from two-month highs hit after the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise hawkish shift at its meeting last week. Currency markets were quiet as traders weighed up different signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Yellen States Inflation Will Revert to Normal in 2022

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before Congress yesterday and amplified the Fed’s case that the current high U.S. inflation rate is transitory and will revert to a more normal level in 2022. U.S. stock markets are holding up very close to record highs so the reassurance seems to be working, assuming that expectations of persistent inflation would dampen stock valuations.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan weakens as c.bank notches eighth straight softer fixing

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Thursday after the country's central bank fixed its daily midpoint weaker for an eighth consecutive session, and as the dollar stalled after taking support from Fed official comments over persistent inflationary pressures. "In the near term, the dollar lacks direction. We still need to watch U.S. Federal Reserve officials' comments and U.S. data," said a trader at a foreign bank, noting that increasing Fed hawkishness could prompt the dollar to continue rising. Suggestions from two Fed officials that a period of high inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated lifted the greenback on Wednesday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4824 per dollar, its weakest since May 6. It was the eighth consecutive softer fixing, the longest such streak since August 2019 - a time of sharp escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war. Spot yuan opened at 6.4790 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4804 at midday, 56 pips softer than Wednesday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.4822 per dollar, from a close of 6.4780, even as offshore borrowing rates jumped ahead of the end of the first half. Qi Gao, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore, said Thursday's softer fixing reflected policymakers' intention to stabilise market expectations and prevent one-way speculation. A rapid strengthening of the yuan, which took it to more than three-year highs in late May, prompted a string of official warnings about one-sided bets on yuan strength. Since June 15, the PBOC has also required financial institutions to hold more foreign exchange in reserve in a bid to temper the yuan's upside. The combination of official warnings and regulatory tweaks, along with projections from the U.S. Federal Reserve of an earlier-than-expected exit from extraordinary pandemic-era policies have combined to push the yuan down nearly 2% from its peak against the dollar on May 31. With overall inflation benign and given its desire to avoid a stronger yuan, the PBOC continues to fine-tune its liquidity management, said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. On Thursday, the bank conducted a 30 billion yuan liquidity injection through seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, the first time since late February that it has not conducted a 10 billion yuan daily injection. The move pushed interbank rates lower, but did not indicate a change in policy, Cheung said. "Taking account into (the) PBOC's warnings on (yuan)depreciation risk previously, the Fed's hawkish shift should be largely in line with the PBOC's predictions and we do not expect the PBOC to make a dramatic policy shift accordingly in the near term." The yuan market at 4:25AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4824 6.4621 -0.31% Spot yuan 6.4804 6.4748 -0.09% Divergence from -0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.74% Spot change since 2005 27.72% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.65 97.57 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.832 91.799 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4822 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6502 -2.52% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast)