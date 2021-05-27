Canada's three major lenders beat profit estimates on lower provisions

EMP.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.44.