Canada's three major lenders beat profit estimates on lower provisions

By Reuters
 28 days ago

Three of Canada's major lenders reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, as signs of economic recovery helped them reverse bad debt provisions and their capital markets and wealth management units boomed. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) (RY.TO), the country's largest lender, released funds worth C$260 million from its loan-loss reserves...

#Royal Bank Of Canada#Rbc#Toronto Dominion Bank#Cibc#Refinitiv Ibes#Td Bank
