Canada's three major lenders beat profit estimates on lower provisions

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.23.