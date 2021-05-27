Cancel
Europe trades mixed, oil majors under pressure on court ruling

By Sophie Griffiths
Cover picture for the articleEuropean indices are putting in a mixed performance on Thursday, following a mildly positive finish on Wall Street. The FTSE trades flat. Resource stocks are tracing base metal prices higher, offsetting losses in the oil majors after a Dutch court ruled that Shell must slash emissions more aggressively than currently planned. The landmark Dutch ruling orders Shell to cut its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 (compared to 2019 levels). The move comes as the oil majors navigate an uncertain transition towards cleaner fuel and could well set a precedent for similar cases against large global polluters.

