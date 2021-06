Entegris, Inc. (Billerica, Mass.) announced the expansion of its Life Sciences manufacturing facilities located in Billerica, Mass.; Bloomington, Minn.; and Logan, Utah. The expansions are part of Entegris’ capital expenditures plan to invest approximately $30 million in life sciences capacity and capabilities this year, in addition to the $10 million invested in 2020. The facilities will develop and manufacture bioprocessing assemblies, such as its Aramus critical fluid handling product line currently used to produce and deliver vaccines worldwide. The company anticipates hiring nearly 200 additional employees with engineering and production experience throughout 2021 to support increased demand for its products.