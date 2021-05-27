USJ’s Dr. Lucinda Canty Brings Solutions to the Issues of Racism in Nursing

Do you want to become a leader in the nursing field, but are unsure if you want to continue in clinical, patient care? The ecosystem of any healthcare facility requires more than just hands-on healers, and in fact, there are so many opportunities behind the scenes for advanced nursing careers. Nurse educators and nurse administrators are two career paths that might interest you. They both require a Master’s in Nursing (MSN) plus nursing experience. To understand how an MSN could serve you as a nurse educator, teaching a new generation of bright, aspiring nurses, or as a nurse administrator, managing entire facilities and nursing departments, read on!