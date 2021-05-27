Cancel
USJ’s Dr. Lucinda Canty Brings Solutions to the Issues of Racism in Nursing

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was fall 2020 when Lucinda Canty, Ph.D., CN.M., was approached by Dr. Peggy Chinn a well-known nurse theorist and nurse educator to participate in an initiative called, An Overdue Reckoning on Racism in nursing. With over 26 years of experience as a nurse-midwife, USJ’s Lucinda Canty, Ph.D., CN.M., Assistant Professor of Nursing, had heard enough stories, experienced enough racism, and knew it was the right time for nurses of color and their allies to share their experiences, educational and support resources, and drive positive change in society.

