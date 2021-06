Just a little link roundup of some off-site stuff I’ve done recently. As I’m wont to do from time to time. #151 Chris Coyier from ceramics to CSS-Tricks and CodePen‘. Chris took us from playing on his first C64 to his bachelor of arts in ceramics and back to web development. We talked about the different positions he held along the way and how they slowly but surely led him toward web development. We brushed over the creation and recreation of CSS-Tricks, learning in the open and what a good day looks like.