Most people think about cocoa percentages when they compare bars of chocolate, but the beans used have a dramatic effect on the taste An interesting thing to do with chocolate is to sit down and compare how the bean used impacts on the taste of the bar. I used to just go on the cocoa percentage – this is often all many of us have to go on. But so many things can affect the flavour of chocolate beyond mere maths: the bean naturally, but also the type of soil in which it’s been grown, and how it was roasted and fermented, among other things. This comparison taste test usually happens with dark chocolate, where it gets terribly serious and you feel that you have to come up with increasingly inventive names to describe the bean. Continue reading... .. Full story on theguardian.com/observer.