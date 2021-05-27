Cancel
Join our Bugle annual meeting June 22!

By Editor, Park Bugle
parkbugle.org
 30 days ago

Editor’s note: This news post is from Gabrielle Lawrence, the outgoing chairperson of the Park Bugle board of directors:. First, a big thank you for your wonderful financial support this year!. The generosity of our community members has given our little newspaper a huge boost and has truly been a...

www.parkbugle.org
Montgomery County, INthepaper24-7.com

MCCF recognizes volunteers at annual meeting

Montgomery County Community Foundation held its Annual Meeting Thursday, June 24 at the Hoosier Heartland State Bank’s Success Center. President Joyce Grimble presided over the meeting. Following the standard items of business, outgoing and incoming board members were recognized. Outgoing are Jessica Bokhart, Scott Feller and Mike Reidy. Bokhart is a past president and served on the Investment Committee. Feller served on the Grants & Distributions Committee and Reidy served on Grants & Distributions Committee and Scholarship Committee during this time on the board. Grimble thanked them for their service; each served two, three-year terms. Incoming board members are Erin Gobel, Preston Bost, Zach Hockersmith, and Anna Bravo-Moore. The balance of the 15-member board includes Phil Bane, Keith Blaydes, Peggy Burkett, Ron Dickerson, David Maharry, Jim McBee, Sheila McCormick, Torey Rauch, Debbie Schavietello, and Marta Sweek.
Miami, AZArizona Silver Belt

Bullion Plaza annual meeting

The public is invited to attend the annual meeting of the Bullion Plaza Cultural Center and Museum, 150 N. Plaza Circle in Miami on Wednesday, June 23, starting at 5 p.m. Annual meetings are a great time to attend and see all that is happening at this dynamic museum, and start or renew a membership (you do not have to be a member to attend).
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Partnership Announces Annual Meeting

The Greater Topeka Partnership is scheduled to hold its “Back to Momentum” 2021 Annual Meeting on Tuesday, July 20 at Evergy Plaza, 3 - 6 p.m. In addition to updates from Partnership leaders, this outdoor event will include beer gardens, food trucks, live music, as well as exclusive VIP seating and amenities.
Readyville, TNwgnsradio.com

Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department Annual Meeting on June 29th

The Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual board meeting on Tuesday, June 29th. The 7PM meeting will be in the Kittrell fire station (8067 Woodbury Pike, Readyville, TN 37149). Fire Chief John R. Donnell told WGNS, “This meeting is to elect board members and to elect officers for...
Westford, MAwestfordcatnews.org

WestfordCAT Opens the Door to Members for Their Annual Meeting

Retiring board member, Marilyn Katler, has opened a seat on the WestfordCAT board of directors which Kristina Greene, known for her volunteerism with Sustainable Westford and Westford Finance Committee, is slated to fill. Greene worked as a software engineer in the Defense Industry for 12 years. After deciding to stay...
ReligionBaptist Standard

Voices: My view of the 2021 SBC annual meeting

The following occurred during the 2021 Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting. 1. We voted for the resolution on the abolition of abortion, with a very important one-word amendment. 2. We voted for the motion to make sure a third party investigates the SBC Executive Committee and reports their findings to...
Weirton Daily Times

Members of Weirton Chamber of Commerce hold annual meeting

WEIRTON — Representatives of the local business community gathered for a more casual affair, Tuesday, as the Weirton Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual membership meeting. Chamber members got together for a picnic-style meal, with live entertainment and networking opportunities at the Serbian Picnic Grounds. Typically, the chamber holds...
Economymyjrpaper.com

Public invited to 10th annual meeting

Gu-WIN – The 10th Annual Meeting of C3 of Northwest Alabama Economic Development Alliance, Inc. will be held on Friday, June 25 at the Earl McDonald Auditorium on the Fayette Campus of Bevill State Community College. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. A brunch will be served, catered by Fannie’s,...
aacu.org

Call for Proposals: 2022 Annual Meeting

AAC&U is looking forward to gathering in person for the 2022 Annual Meeting. While we hope to see many of you in Washington, DC, we will also offer a virtual component for those unable to join us in person. The plenary sessions and some concurrent sessions will be live-streamed. All conference participants will be able to view recordings of these sessions after the meeting.
PoliticsWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Gateway Development hosts annual meeting

Gateway Development hosted its annual meeting Wednesday evening at the Cottonwood Cove Marina and RV Resort. The event was postponed from January, and featured an update and future plans for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Public Healthrrra.org

Our First Post-COVID Club Meeting Of 2021 Is June 15th

The RRRA Board of Directors is pleased to announce the club’s return to in-person meetings with the 7PM June 15th, 2021, Business Meeting at West Fargo City Hall. A Zoom link to our meeting room is planned for those members who are unable to—or do not wish to—attend an in-person meeting at this time. The RRRA Club Discussions electronic mailing list will be used to distribute a Zoom invitation for those members who wish to participate virtually.
Bradford, PAwesb.com

United Way Annual Meeting at Noon

The United Way of the Bradford Area will hold their annual meeting today (Tuesday, June 22) at noon. The monthly meeting will follow. The general public is invited to join the meeting by teleconference. The call-in number is (814) 817-2320, PIN code 16150#.
Kingston, MAWicked Local

Kingston Yacht Club hosts annual meeting

KINGSTON — The Kingston Yacht Club held its annual meeting May 23. Commodore Ben Scollins led the discussion of club business, including Treasurer's Report, Secretary’s Report and updates on the youth sailing program. Social Committee captain Kristine Hoxie presented a list of events for the 2021 Season. The first event...
Politicsnewtoncountytimes.com

Mockingbird water holding annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Mockingbird Hill Water Association will be held Thursday, June 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the Cliff House on state Highway 7 South. All water association members are invited to attend.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

DMEA awards business grants during annual meeting

Nine area businesses were awarded a share of $35,000 in grants from Delta-Montrose Electric Association during the co-op’s annual meeting, held virtually on Thursday. DMEA awarded the money through its Powering Connections Business grants to:. Creative Corner, Montrose; Olathe True Value Hardware; Paonia Laundromat;Surface Creek Valley Historical Society Pioneer Town...
South Pasadena, CAsouthpasbeautiful.org

SPB Annual Meeting and Plant Swap

Save the date for SPB’s Annual Meeting & Bring One-Take One Plant Swap: Saturday, June 26 from 10 AM-12 PM near the Library Community Room at 1115 El Centro, South Pasadena. Bring plants and plant clippings from your yard and take some back!