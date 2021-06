Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage X Fenty has long prided itself on being inclusive, from its ads, which are populated with models (and sometimes, non-models!) of all backgrounds and sizes, to its products, which are consistently size-inclusive. Next up? The brand’s first-ever Pride collection, which launched on Tuesday and was designed to celebrate the individuality and beauty within the LGBTQIA+ community. The campaign for the 41-piece collection, available in sizes 30A to 42H and XS to 3X, features some of the fastest rising stars, from Jazzmyne Robbins, a model and diversity consultant, to artist and activist MaryV Benoit. Joining them is RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Gigi Goode.