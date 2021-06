Sabina Shafi considers her makeup brush her sword, through which she dreams to convey the importance of self-grooming. Today, when people speak about fulfilling their dreams, how many of them go ahead in making those necessary efforts for getting them nearer their visions and aspirations in life? Well, it is easier to talk than to make consistent efforts to listen to what the heart seeks and follow the dreams. However, some individuals have done that and achieved massive momentum and success in their respective endeavours. Sabina Shafi stands tall as one of these professionals in the makeup industry of India, who has now gone ahead to make her name worldwide as well with her makeup services.