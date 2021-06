The Muny has announced that it will open at full capacity for its 103rd season this summer in Forest Park. The outdoor theater said last month that audience capacity would be reduced to about 60%, but those restrictions were lifted with the support of the St. Louis Health Department, the Muny said. The change will allow the venue to fill each of its nearly 11,000 seats, including the 1,500 free seats available nightly on a first-come, first-served basis.