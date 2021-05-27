Cancel
Aktiia launches 24/7, cuff-less blood pressure monitor

By Bernard Banga
bioworld.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAktiia SA’s cuff-less blood pressure monitor – a connected optical system for continuous monitoring – has launched in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, U.K. and Switzerland. Aktiia’s monitor is a bracelet that includes a photoplethysmography sensor with a silicon diode receptor capable of measuring the pulse to within an accuracy of ±5 beats per minute, a communication module and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

www.bioworld.com
