Argentine startup prepares to screen up to 20M probes

Link: https://www.rt.com/news/526781-china-manned-mission-launch/. A rocket carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft with three Chinese astronauts on board has blasted off from China’s Inner Mongolia in a historic launch that is critical for the completion of the country’s own space station. The three astronauts – Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo – are to spend three months testing different features on the main component of China’s very own space station, still under construction. The trio will toil aboard the Tianhe (Harmony of the Heavens) capsule, the future station’s first module, launched in April..