Businesses Lease Office Space, Furniture, and … Workers

irvinechambereconomicdevelopment.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the industrial revolution, businesses have strived to streamline operations to maximize employee productivity and minimize costs. They embraced automation, a popular way to modernize workflows and production processes, but it was not enough. Enter California businessman Marvin R. Selter, who in the late 1960s popularized a concept that gave...

www.irvinechambereconomicdevelopment.com
New York City, NYGlobeSt.com

NYC Office Users Ink Longer Lease Terms

Longer lease terms in New York City are the latest sign of recovery in the office market. A new report from Avison Young shows that office users are beginning to sign longer lease terms. During the pandemic, the average lease term in New York City fell to around 100 months,...
Economywoodworkingnetwork.com

Ashley Furniture needs 2,000 workers but can't find them

SALTILLO, Miss. - Mississippi governor Tate Reeves toured Ashley Furniture's bedding manufacturing plant in Northeast Mississippi this week. Ashley CEO Todd Wanek was there to tell Reeves that the company is struggling to find workers. “We currently have over two thousand people we are trying to fill in the state...
BusinessPoint Reyes Light

Workers scarce for coastal businesses

It has only become harder to recruit and retain a workforce in West Marin over the course of the pandemic, business owners and economists say. The decades-long issue is hampering businesses from reaching their full potential, despite a summer boom of tourists who are ready to spend. Help-wanted ads are...
Home & Gardenfurniturefashion.com

UNIQUE BENEFITS OF PURCHASING USED OFFICE FURNITURE

Hey there? Are you thinking of making more profits from your business? Definitely yes. Well, one way of making more profit is by increasing the levels of savings you get. But how will you do that?. Well, buying used office furniture is a significant step to increasing savings. However, starting...
EconomyKAAL-TV

Area businesses manage worker shortage

(ABC 6 News) - No matter where you live, you've seen the 'We're Hiring' signs all over town. Businesses want people to get back to work, and they need you. But do you want a job?. At Hotel Indigo, the staff is seeing an increase in visitors but they're short-staffed,...
Businessmiamitimesonline.com

Office towers stay empty while workers quit

More U.S. workers are quitting their jobs than at any time in at least two decades, according to The Wall Street Journal, creating optimism among many while also contributing to the struggles companies face trying to keep up with the economic recovery. The wave of resignations marks a sharp turn...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Worker shortage frustrates Minnesota businesses

Many businesses are sporting hiring signs, including this Target store in Uniontown, Pa., last September. Minnesota officials have been reaching out to people on unemployment in hopes of linking them with jobs. Photo: Gene J. Puskar | AP 2020. Many businesses are sporting help wanted signs from manufacturers to bars...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Editorial: Lack of workers frustrates businesses

It seems just about every business, especially those catering to the massive crowds of tourists, is hiring right now. It’s sad to see some business closed or on reduced hours due to the lack of employees. It’s also frustrating for owners and managers of the establishments who are desperate to take advantage of a big summer season to make up for a tough pandemic year.
Small Businesstopfeatured.com

Businesses Renting More Space for Employees

As markets and the economy continue to recover from the pandemic, businesses are looking for more space to rent for employees. Data from commercial real estate experts SquareFoot, shows in the post-pandemic world, the number businesses in the US looking for office space is rising. The cost employers are paying for office space is also increasing.
Escondido, CACoast News

Escondido businesses struggling to hire workers

ESCONDIDO — Businesses in Escondido are having a difficult time hiring employees, leaving some employers scrambling as the city starts shifting into a post-COVID mindset. The Escondido Chamber of Commerce hosted a job fair last week, allowing more than 22 local businesses to meet potential hires face-to-face and spread the word about their employment needs.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Understanding the Operating Expenses in Your Office Lease

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the different types of commercial leases that are out there. It is important to understand them so that you know what other expenses you are on the hook for besides rent. These expenses are called Operating Expenses and a Landlord will do their best to budget for these expenses each year. For some expenses like taxes and insurance, it is not too difficult to determine the budget. However, there is another portion of Operating Expenses referred to as Common Area Maintenance (CAM) expenses. This expense can be a little more difficult to budget, as it will include repairs, maintenance and the operation of any common or shared areas in your building. This can include shared lobbies, hallways, bathrooms, elevators, parking areas and landscaping. Since these types of expenses can vary from year to year, usually a reconciliation happens at the end of each year where a Tenant will either receive a bill for any overages in these expenses or a credit towards the next year if the expenses were less than budget.
Calhoun County, IAMessenger

New business park creates space for growth

Bringing growth and development to rural areas was one of the goals of those who worked for decades to get U.S. Highway 20 widened to four lanes all across the state. The four-lane highway was at long last completed in October 2018. With the highway done, officials in Calhoun County...
Tampa, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Office furniture firm lands multimillion-dollar opportunity

Tampa-based Reimagine Office Furnishings’ business model was once predicated on stylishly remanufacturing existing office furniture for corporate clients. So when the pandemic hit and the world seemed to depart their offices en masse, it was clear the firm needed to shift its focus. The couple at the helm of the business, President Bill Adams and CEO Joni Adams, first began selling screens and brackets that attached to work surfaces and separated nearby cubicles. They’ve since sold over 50,000 screens.
New York City, NYwework.com

For many small businesses, office space is a game changer

The pandemic has been hard for everyone, but for small businesses trying to get off the ground, it’s been especially trying. When COVID-19 hit, mobile app development company Appdrop had to shut its office in the San Francisco Bay Area, sending both cofounders to their respective hometowns—one to Nashville and the other to Washington, D.C.
Retailwealthmanagement.com

Top Three Considerations for Leasing to Cannabis Businesses in Tri-State NY Area

In what is sure to be a watershed moment for the young cannabis industry, the market for legalized adult use marijuana will likely be opening in the tri-state area sometime this year. With the passage of legalization in New Jersey on Feb. 22 and New York on March 31, and with Connecticut (and Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Rhode Island) not far behind, cannabis businesses will soon be sprouting up throughout the region, bringing with them billions of dollars in retail sales.