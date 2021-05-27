Businesses Lease Office Space, Furniture, and … Workers

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the different types of commercial leases that are out there. It is important to understand them so that you know what other expenses you are on the hook for besides rent. These expenses are called Operating Expenses and a Landlord will do their best to budget for these expenses each year. For some expenses like taxes and insurance, it is not too difficult to determine the budget. However, there is another portion of Operating Expenses referred to as Common Area Maintenance (CAM) expenses. This expense can be a little more difficult to budget, as it will include repairs, maintenance and the operation of any common or shared areas in your building. This can include shared lobbies, hallways, bathrooms, elevators, parking areas and landscaping. Since these types of expenses can vary from year to year, usually a reconciliation happens at the end of each year where a Tenant will either receive a bill for any overages in these expenses or a credit towards the next year if the expenses were less than budget.