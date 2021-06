FIFA has announced today that it has awarded the exclusive rights in Australia for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ to Optus Sport. As part of the agreement, Optus will show all 64 matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, the biggest event in the international women’s game, on its Optus Sport platform in Australia. One match per day, including the key matches of the tournament and all Matildas’ matches, will be made available nationwide with free access. The Optus coverage of the tournament will reach fans across all platforms with highlights, support programming and other digital content.