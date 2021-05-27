Parking regulations change regarding NAU state vaccination site, summer months on campus
University Transit Services (UTS) has updates to current parking regulations regarding the COVID-19 vaccination site and summer months. Currently, individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine may park in lot P16, immediately west of the Fieldhouse, for free during the time of their appointment from Wednesday through Saturday. Parking in that lot will resume regular enforcement every Monday and Tuesday. Updates to the vaccine site schedule that may affect parking can be found on the NAU state vaccination website.news.nau.edu