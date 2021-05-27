Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

A Gorgeous Walnut Tree Stump Side Table - The Easy Way

By Bruno Bornsztein
Curbly
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee that round thing staring at you? That's the amputated heart of an old walnut tree that was in my backyard. It makes me sad to think about it, but two summers ago, we had to have this beauty cut down, even though it was healthy, because it was hanging dangerously over a neighbor's garage. Here's what it looks like when you chop up a perfectly good walnut tree:

www.curbly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Grain#Walnut Tree#The Easy Way#Stump#Insects#Brushless Belt Sander#Makita#The Home Depot#Curbly#Wood Screws#Slabs#Paint Scraper#Step Sand#Garage#40 Grit Sandpaper#220 Grit Sandpaper#Pilot Holes#Diyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

The Best-Looking Side Tables for $50 or Less

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Did you spend your living room’s total budget on that super comfortable new sofa you just had to have? (Don’t worry, you’re not alone in this.) If you have little left over for accent items, like the ever essential side table, you’ll be glad to hear that finding an affordable pick that’s not only super stylish but completely on-trend is a lot easier than you might think. From classic wooden designs and metal picks complete with a glistening gold finish, to a side table equipped with enough storage to keep all of your favorite blankets handy year-round, we’ve rounded up an affordable assortment of the best side tables under $50 that don’t skimp on style — because this little piece of furniture doesn’t have to break the bank. Besides, without the little living room helper, where are you supposed to put your drink? We’ve got you (and your beverages) covered.
Gardeningrei.com

West Elm + REI: 5 Easy Ways to Grow Your Own Food

Nothing rings in summer quite like fresh fruits and veggies. And the only thing that makes summer produce even more delicious is the satisfaction that comes from growing it yourself, which is easier than you might think. Read on for five ways to give your green thumb a go. Savor...
ShoppingFood Network

10 Outdoor Storage Cabinets for Every Budget and Backyard Space

Having to move grilling tools and outdoor dinnerware from your kitchen to the patio can be a pain. A weatherproof outdoor storage cabinet can make grilling outdoors even easier. Whether you need more prep space, want to bring your dining room outside or just need some storage in the garage, these cabinets can make it even easier to spend more time grilling outdoors.
Gardeningbirdsandblooms.com

Easy Ways to Use Vining Plants All Around Your Garden

As the acrobats of the garden, vining plants twirl, twine, cling, climb and clamber, multitasking by being both eye-catching design elements and friends to native wildlife. But they are often misunderstood. “We, as gardeners, don’t seem to know what to do with vines. They’re one of the few plants not talked about enough,” says Eva Monheim, an author, horticulturist, educator and artist.
Home & Gardenmarthastewart.com

Three Easy Ways to Remove Wax from a Candle Jar

Candles make for a lovely addition to any room in your home. In addition to adding a warming glow, the perfect candleholder can spruce up your space and tie together a room's entire décor. Whether you have a favorite holder or you simply want to repurpose leftover candle wax for another DIY project, figuring out how to get wax out of a candle jar is a valuable technique to learn.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

5 Easy Ways to Spruce Up Your Home

We are all spending so much more time at home these days, perhaps more time than we ever have before. Being a bit of a hermit, this hasn’t bothered me in the slightest – it has been quite the opposite. I gave birth to our beautiful baby boy, Noah, at the end of 2019 and I will be eternally grateful for all of this extra time at home with home. I am one of the lucky ones; I know not everyone has adjusted to our new way of living with such ease. I can assure you that during this time, especially the quiet time; I have noticed that our home could do with a little TLC and sprucing up. If your home is feeling a little neglected too then you should try these 5 easy ways to spruce it up.
Gardeningruralsprout.com

How To Completely Remove a Tree Stump By Hand

Removing a tree stump makes for a great weekend project – outdoor exercise combined with a profound lesson on how different trees grow different roots. Does your tree have a taproot or fibrous roots? You may need to dig to find out. To remove small to medium-sized tree stumps, all...
Home & GardenIKEA Hackers

Convert this popular step stool to an occasional side table

I wanted a small, portable table that I could use to put my food and drinks on when sitting in my garden. As I would use it only occasionally, I didn’t want to buy something that would just take up space in my house or shed. (I already have a large dining table in my garden).
Home & Gardenbizhot

Benefits Of Area Rugs That Can Be Used Throughout The Home

Area rugs are much more than simply a decoration, they boast an entire selection of health benefits. When you are considering investing in this particular kind of rug for the space of yours, check out these six positive aspects of area rugs for the house of yours, to assist you in doing an informative decision!
Home & Gardenana-white.com

2x4 Outdoor Chairs and Side Table

I built the 2 chairs and side table using Ana's plans. Wood in the UK is perhaps not as cheap and ubiquitous, so I managed to get hold of some rough siberian larch to build them. After what seemed like a lot of sanding I started cutting. I've used stainless steel screws and have used a plug cutter on a mahogany board I had to plug the screw holes. I really liked the contrast and neatness that this has given the project. I also used some rubber feet to raise it off the ground and try and reduce any water damage. The side table is reduced in size from the 2 foot version in the plans, this was easy enough once I'd worked out the impact on all of the other measurements. My wife has commented that I should have used less wood in my next project as they are very heavy, they certainly aren't going anywhere! My wife did produce the lovely grey cushions that you see in the pictures.
Home & Gardenlushome.com

Fire Pits Bringing Warmth into Backyards, Relaxing Patio Ideas

Fire pits are beautiful additions to backyard patio designs. An outdoor seating area with a fire pit is one of the beautiful latest trends for backyard designs. There are many warm and cozy benefits fire pits bring during the colder months, and they make beautiful gathering places on cool summer nights. People enjoy the fresh air and a warm glow that add a romantic feel to backyard designs.
GardeningDaily Herald

Garden Help Desk: Speculation surrounds death of walnut trees

We’ve been getting several calls and emails each day about walnut trees that seemed to look fine last year and now look either dead or dying. You’ve probably seen struggling walnut trees when you’ve been out and about. Is it a walnut tree apocalypse? A walnut plague? You may have heard about a “new” walnut disease and wondered if that’s the problem.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This DIY Trellis Is the Perfect Way to Add Wonderland Whimsy to Even the Tiniest Outdoor Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Lush greenery brings a welcoming, earthy feel to your home — both inside and out. And if you love seeing beautiful, trailing plants climbing up the side of brick houses, you’re in luck. One of the biggest trends in interior design is plants, and Marie came up with the perfect DIY hack for all the plant lovers out there.
GardeningTelegraph

The easy way to keep on top of all your June gardening jobs

One of the pleasures of life in the early summer garden is being able to enjoy the natural processes evolving all around us. Our gardens need tending regularly, particularly pots and containers: seedlings and young plants depend on us for most of their needs. Take a few minutes each day...
Home & GardenHGTV

3 Easy Ways to Paint Watercolor Flowers

Learning how to paint with watercolors doesn't have to be intimidating. The most important thing when you're beginning with watercolors is to have the right supplies: watercolors and watercolor paper, a synthetic or a natural hair paintbrush, and a small dish of water and a cloth to blot up excess water. These three easy flowers will teach you the basics and set you up to paint an entire garden of beautiful blooms.
Gardeninggardentherapy.ca

Outdoor Lighting Ideas for the Garden

Adding lighting to landscaping can showcase plants in a new way, illuminate a pathway, or just create a warm glow. Here are a few outdoor lighting ideas to use throughout the year. Part of the joy of gardening is creating a serene place where I can go to relax and...
Gardeningfinehomesandliving.com

The Easy Ways In Which You Can Make Your Garden Stand Out

The point of a garden is to be a space that helps you reconnect with nature. Gardens have the power to be areas of solitude or celebration merely based on their design. Your garden can either be a landscape garden or a formal garden. Some gardens run wild, while others are under expert management. But, no matter how much you tend your garden, it will always be your little verdant piece of the planet. The following tricks will help you make your garden stand out from your neighbors' gardens.