Houston North Shore pays the price for Austin Westlake’s fast lead 24-21

7 p.m. vs. Las Vegas • Target Center • Facebook. Minnesota update: The Lynx came back from an 18-point deficit to win by two at Atlanta on Wednesday, in large part, because of three players: Center Sylvia Fowles, forward Damiris Dantas and guard Kayla McBride. Fowles had 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks. A .433 shooter on three-pointers last season, Dantas entered Wednesday's game shooting 28.9%. Then she made a career-high six against Atlanta, in 11 attempts. She scored 23 points. McBride scored just nine points, but seven came down the stretch of the fourth quarter. This will be McBride's first game against the team she left in free agency during the offseason. The Lynx, who shot 52.3% Wednesday, are 4-1 this season when shooting 45% or better. F Jessica Shepard, who didn't play Wednesday after being listed as questionable, is probable for this game.