Today’s mini-study is inspired by Dane Dunning. He was a waiver-wire option for me in several leagues this past week. With no consideration to his talent (4.71 ERA, 3.38 xFIP), I was not interested because he was averaging just 4.6 innings per start and had only reached the five innings needed for a Win in half his starts. Those seemed too low for any chance for a Win. It got me wondering if a possible cliff exists somewhere with how far a pitcher goes into a start that just eliminates their Win chances. Instead, I found nothing.