Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Will Roe v. Wade Be Overturned?

Constitution Daily
 22 days ago

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks (with narrow exceptions for medical emergencies or “severe fetal abnormality,” but not for instances of rape or incest). The case could lead the Supreme Court to once again question its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade (and later cases like Planned Parenthood v. Casey) which held that there was a constitutional right to seek an abortion under the 14th Amendment and that the government could not place an undue burden on the right prior to the “viability” of the fetus, or the ability of an unborn child to survive outside the womb. This week’s episode focuses on two big questions: Does the Constitution indeed protect the right to choose abortion—and if so, when? And in the new abortion challenge, Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, will the court uphold Roe v. Wade or narrow the decision in some way, revising the viability standard? Our guests unpack these questions and more, explaining the arguments on all sides as well as relevant legal terms—including “substantive due process,” “natural law,” and “stare decisis.” Host Jeffrey Rosen was joined by Leah Litman, assistant professor at Michigan Law and co-host of the podcast Strict Scrutiny, and Teresa Stanton Collett, professor and director of the Prolife Center at University of St. Thomas School of Law.

constitutioncenter.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Abortion Law#Rape#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Michigan Law#The U S Supreme Court#The Washington Post#American#Cir#Constitutionctr#Constitution Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Abbott signs trigger-bill outlawing abortion completely if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Texas will become the first state to outlaw abortion procedures completely after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new trigger-bill into law. The legislation, which completely bans abortions with very few exceptions, would only take effect if certain necessary conditions are met, such as a court legally overturning Roe v. Wade or a national law that authorizes states to prohibit abortion.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Salon

Ending Roe v. Wade is the goal of draconian new abortion laws — and we're getting closer every day

She is sixteen years old and pregnant. Still in school and devoid of job skills, she would not qualify to adopt a child, yet she could be forced to carry the fetus to term. She is a mother who wants another child, but in the third term of her pregnancy she learns her fetus has severe organ anomalies and will die soon after birth, but she is denied a late term abortion.
Congress & Courtsstateofpress.com

The Supreme Court Took Up a Case That Could Threaten Roe v. Wade

Last month, the Supreme Court announced that it will take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the most significant challenge to Roe v. Wade in nearly five decades—and the most direct threat to abortion since the decision itself. The deeply personal and private choice of whether or not a person can seek and access abortion care is at risk, and it all comes down to the six men and three women currently sitting on the Court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

What's Changed Since Roe v. Wade? | Opinion

Even before the Supreme Court heard a single oral argument in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, prominent critics protested that the case—which will review the constitutionality of laws that protect unborn children before viability—is unnecessary, because "nothing has changed" in the nearly 50 years since Roe v. Wade. In...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court upholds ObamaCare in 7-2 ruling

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld ObamaCare against the latest Republican challenge, preserving the landmark law and its key protections for millions of people with preexisting health conditions. The justices ruled 7-2 that the GOP challengers lacked standing to sue, in a decision that marks the third major challenge to...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Obamacare’s Win at the Supreme Court Is Even Bigger Than It Appears

The Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday to throw out the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act is like a Magic Eye. Upon first glance, it’s barely anything: The 7–2 majority tossed the case on standing, holding that none of the plaintiffs are actually harmed by the ACA’s now zeroed out individual mandate. Sometimes, when the court finds no standing, the plaintiffs can retreat, develop a new theory of harm, and return with a beefed up lawsuit. But look closer at the decision in California v. Texas and you will see a wholesale rejection of the plaintiffs’ entire theory of the case. Other attacks on Obamacare will continue, but this uniquely daffy assault on the law is dead.
California Statehealthleadersmedia.com

SCOTUS Upholds ACA in California v. Texas Case

In a 7-2 ruling, the Court ruled that the plaintiffs do not have standing to sue over the landmark healthcare law's individual mandate. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled inCalifornia v. Texas Thursday morning, dismissing another challenge to the Affordable Care Act (ACA). In a 7-2 ruling, the Court ruled that...
Congress & CourtsFortune

She could be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The return to work looks different in different corners of Wall Street, Girl Scouts have a surplus of unsold cookies, and Ketanji Brown Jackson fills Merrick Garland's old seat. Have a lovely Tuesday.
Congress & CourtsTelegraph

The Extreme Right-Wing Takeover of the Supreme Court Suffers a Setback

The Supreme Court on Thursday threw out yet another challenge to Obamacare while also letting a Catholic foster care agency in Philadelphia discriminate against LGBT people. This may seem like the court tugging in two different directions, and in many ways it is. But taking a step back, something important is happening here: Chief Justice Roberts is planting a flag to prevent the extreme conservative wing of the Court from taking over. And today’s decisions show how successful he can be when enough other justices, including the Court’s three liberals, join this effort against right-wing extremism.