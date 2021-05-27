What To Do When You Don’t Know What To Do For a Scrapbook Layout

Is anything what it seems to be? This is seemingly a toss-off question. But if addressed correctly it is bottomlessly profound, and its answer could tell you a lot about the answerer. Rivka Galchen has made its exploration into an aesthetic. Galchen’s first novel, “Atmospheric Disturbances,” was about a man who thought his wife had been replaced by a duplicate and then had to learn to live with his belief rather than disabuse himself of it. In “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” a woman who is thought to be something she is not — a witch — is put on trial for it. That the woman in question is Katharina Kepler, mother of 17th-century astronomer Johannes Kepler, whose greatest accomplishment was showing us the earth revolves around the sun, and not the reverse, makes the question above all the more poignant. Where is truth, after all, if not in the observations of our eyes and ears? (The story itself is based in historical fact.)