Bozeman, MT

Top Places to Rock Climb in Bozeman, Montana

By Visit Bozeman
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBozeman is a haven for rock climbers of all levels, with hundreds of routes that can be accessed within less than an hour of driving. Though famed for its plentiful ice climbing routes in the winter, Bozeman’s canyons offer tons of climbing experiences from spring to fall, from bouldering to sport and trad, and even some easy, beginner’s top-rope routes.

