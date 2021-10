The City of Garden Grove’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will host a free 20-hour workshop to train individuals to prepare for and recover from disasters, as well as learn various life-saving skills. The program will be held in-person over two weekends, on Friday, November 5 through Saturday, November 6, and Friday, November 12 through Saturday, November 13. Class will meet from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on each Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both Saturdays. Location will be sent upon registration. To register, visit ggcity.org/cert or email [email protected] Registration deadline is Friday, October 22.

GARDEN GROVE, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO