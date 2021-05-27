Cruz Control

Winning over 400 games is an achievement that only a select few high school coaches ever attain. It is a milestone that can only be reached by coaches that put their heart and soul into their jobs; coaches that have a passion for their sport, a devotion to their team and a love for their players. It is the mark of a coach that has gone above and beyond a job description and of a coach that has endured personal sacrifice for the benefit of his or her team and players.