Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mission, TX

Cruz Control

By Luciano Guerra
progresstimes.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinning over 400 games is an achievement that only a select few high school coaches ever attain. It is a milestone that can only be reached by coaches that put their heart and soul into their jobs; coaches that have a passion for their sport, a devotion to their team and a love for their players. It is the mark of a coach that has gone above and beyond a job description and of a coach that has endured personal sacrifice for the benefit of his or her team and players.

www.progresstimes.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Kingsville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Virginia State
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Mission, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Basketball#Sharyland High School#Lady Rattlers#Pan American University#Heb#Border Patrol#Sharyland High#Marine#Laredo Junior College#Pioneer#Texas A M Kingsvill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Posted by
The Hill

Five takeaways on the Supreme Court's Obamacare decision

In what has become something of a Washington tradition, the Supreme Court again upheld the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, in the third major case from Republican challengers to reach the high court. The margin this time was larger, 7-2, as the High Court appears less and less interested in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.