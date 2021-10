The Central Division might be the most competitive one in the NHL. Colorado is tops of the bunch, but there are a number of teams who could fill out the final playoff spots. Minnesota will look to build off a strong 2020-21 season with Kirill Kaprizov back in the fold. The Stars are healthy after a forgettable year, but will have to fight through teams like the Jets, who upgraded their blue line, to scratch out a berth in the postseason. How will the new-look Blackhawks perform with pressure to win? Will Vladimir Tarasenko‘s summer trade request affect the Blues’ at all? What direction are the Predators heading? Can the rebuilding Coyotes show signs there’s light at the end of the tunnel?

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO