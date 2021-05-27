AISD Community Looks Forward to In-Person Graduations

Members of the Athens ISD Board of Trustees were honored Sept. 26 for having all seven members and Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims in attendance at the annual TASA/TASB Convention, known as txEdCON21. The Texas Association of Administrators and Texas Association of School Boards (TASA/TASB) host the convention for school board members and administrators in order to provide them with continuing training and information sharing opportunities. “It speaks to their level of dedication that all seven of our school board members, who volunteer their time and energy, were present and fully engaged throughout the gathering,” said Sims. Pictured are AISD school board members Bryan Barker (from left), Alicea Elliott, Eugene Buford, Margaret Richardson, Gina Hunter, Freddie Paul and Chris House. AISD Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims is front center.

ATHENS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO