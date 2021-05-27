CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AISD Community Looks Forward to In-Person Graduations

austinisd.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIva Sanchez, a senior at Crockett Early College High School, did not expect to have an in person graduation. But when AISD announced earlier this year ceremonies would be in person, she said she felt grateful and excited to share the moment with her friends and family. "I will...

www.austinisd.org

