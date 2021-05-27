Boys Swimming Slideshow: West Linn vs. Oregon City

Check out this slideshow of the best images from Oregon City-West Linn boys swim meet.





Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Oregon City and West Linn boys swim meet on Thursday, May 27, at the Oregon City Swimming Pool.

Click anywhere to enter the slideshow, then scroll down and click on any image to enter fullscreen.

To buy an image from this slideshow, visit milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.