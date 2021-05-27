Cancel
Cold shooting sinks Portland in narrow loss

By Ryan Clarke
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1syp8m_0aELqnXj00 Foul trouble and Nuggets' offense help derail the Trail Blazers; Lillard likes how the team is playing.

One of the great clichés spoken about the NBA is that it's a "make or miss league."

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard used it to describe Portland's 120-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, and the phrase has gone so far as to get its own segment on ESPN's NBA-focused show, "The Jump."

Each game of this best-of-seven series between Denver and Portland, which the Nuggets now lead 2-1, has shown why that cliché rings true. It is why this series teeters on a precarious ledge for the Blazers; their lone foothold often being the 3-point line.

"I feel good about the way we're playing," Lillard said. "We limit a few 3-pointers and come up with a few more makes, maybe it's a different story."

On Thursday, Portland shot a paltry 14-of-45 from three (.311) compared to the Nuggets' 20 of 38 (.526). Game 2 wasn't bad as Portland shot nearly 43% from outside, but its defense reverted to bad habits and allowed the Nuggets to get hot from all over the floor.

Game 1 — the lone victory for Portland in the series, so far — saw the Blazers make 19 of their 40 three-pointers, good enough for .475 shooting. Anfernee Simons was 4 of 5, and Carmelo Anthony was 4 of 8. Neither player has provided consistent output since.

Make no mistake: Portland's issues were not limited to their jump shooting or Denver's. Foul trouble left the Blazers' offense arrhythmic, and their defense without its anchor (Jusuf Nurkic) for the final five minutes and change after he fouled out. Lillard and coach Terry Stotts both took issue with the timing and validity of some of those fouls as well.

"I felt like everything we did was a foul," Lillard said. "Maybe some of them were fouls, but every damn thing we did, the whistle was being blown. … It was a lot of things we could have done differently. We can't make no excuses and blame it on that.

"I'm not saying that's the reason we lost. I'm saying when they shoot that well and we fight and claw back into the game and everything we do is a foul, it's tough."

Austin Rivers put on an atypical performance for a late-season addition signed on the buyout market, dropping 21 points including five 3-pointers. Jokic was his usual MVP self with 36 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. For the second game in a row, Aaron Gordon made life difficult for Damian Lillard throughout much of the second half with his length and athletic ability on defense.

A bad defensive stretch for Enes Kanter made him unplayable in Stotts' eyes, to the point where he opted for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the second half when Nurkic wasn't in. Simons was a non-factor with two points, and Anthony (17 on 5-of-12 shooting) had a cold start before his late scoring flurry that tied the game at 91.

"Game 2 was a poor defensive game," Stotts said. "Tonight, outside of that five-minute stretch in the first quarter, I thought we were pretty solid. They made some big shots."

In the end, Denver made its shots, and Portland didn't. Sometimes it's that simple, hungry as sportswriters often are for deep, nuanced narratives.

A matinee showcase awaits Portland on Saturday, with tip for Game 4 scheduled for 1 p.m. at Moda Center. If the Blazers' shooting stroke returns, it may end up saving them from the terrifying prospect of a 3-1 deficit heading back to Denver.

"This is what the playoffs are about," Lillard said. "We got one on their floor, and they came back and got one. We just gotta prepare ourselves and keep our minds right for the next one."

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
