People with OCD over 3 times more likely to have a stroke
DALLAS, Texas — There’s little doubt the pandemic is making a lot of people a little obsessive-compulsive about cleanliness. However, OCD is a real mental health disorder that’s about more than just washing hands. For adults dealing with a clinical case of obsessive-compulsive disorder, a new study finds troubling news about their brain health later in life. Researchers say OCD patients are over three times more likely to suffer an ischemic stroke than those without the condition.www.studyfinds.org