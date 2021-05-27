Cancel
Recipes

How to Make 4 Summer Meals ALL in Under 30 Minutes! [Cooking Class Replay]

Cover picture for the articleThis week I did a fun, livestream cooking class on how I make 4 summer meals in 30 minutes (or less) (yes…. you read that right)— and how you can do the same. It’s one of my favorite little secrets to easier summer cooking, so that you can save time, have more time and energy for the other things in life that also nourish you besides food (especially in the Summer, right?!), so that you can always feel prepared, and always have something fresh on hand and ready to go (so we’re not forced to wing it or choose something we don’t really want after a long & busy day).

