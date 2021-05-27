How to Make 4 Summer Meals ALL in Under 30 Minutes! [Cooking Class Replay]

We think the best summer sides are the ones that are super fresh and require no additional cooking. When it's this hot, no one wants to spend extra time in the kitchen, and because produce is at its peak, very little needs to be done to create amazing, vegetable-forward side dishes for your entire family. What's more, these sides come together fast, which means dinner will be on the table before you know it. Prep, dress, and add in additional fixings if you like, then enjoy these dishes alongside your favorite summer meals or take them to go to a picnic or cookout. No matter where you plan to enjoy them, these sides are guaranteed to please.