Suns' Chris Paul is painfully aware of his playoff history with referee Scott Foster
Chris Paul had one number on his mind Thursday night after the Suns' Game 3 loss to the Lakers: 11. Was it about his stats? Paul had seven points, six assists and five rebounds in 27 minutes, so no. Was it about the final score or the margin of victory? Los Angeles won 109-95, so nope. Ah, it must have been about Phoenix's 3-point shooting because the team went 11 of 29 from deep, right? Wrong again.www.sportingnews.com