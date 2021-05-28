Suns' Chris Paul is painfully aware of his playoff history with referee Scott Foster

Victory lap time! I begged you all to bet on the Clippers to come back and beat the Mavericks when they were down 2-0. I did so again when they won Game 3 and were down 2-1. I very publicly put a rather substantial amount of my own money on them to do so, and even if I hadn't, I picked the Clippers to win the championship. I was all-in on this thing, and I implored you to join me.