TOPEKA – The Kansas Partners in Empowering Youth for Suicide Prevention believes that every young person deserves to be safe from suicide and that the best way to reach youth in Kansas is to provide opportunities for them to reach out to their peers, thus the Youth Suicide Prevention Art Contest was created. The contest, which ended April 5, 2021, was open to Kansas youth in grades 6 through 12 and 28 youth from across the state dedicated their time and talents to developing messages to reach other youth with their submissions.