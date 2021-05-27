Use Your Vacation for Good

As a Field Package Sales Marketing Agent, you are highly skilled at uncovering customers’ needs, then following through with exciting vacation solutions. Not only are you the first person customers meet when they come up to your booth, but you’re also the person who guides them — selling the vacation, and even setting their expectations. As a Marketing Agent, you will travel to various events and locations to set up and break down sales booths and be responsible for sales technology such as iPads. You will ensure the Capital Vacations brand is represented well in your performance and your sales locations. Your success is measured by overall team performance and individual productivity. You’re proud to represent Capital Vacations, and you get great satisfaction from helping customers develop lifelong vacation memberships with Capital Vacations while maximizing your comp plan!. The Field Package Sales team sells at exciting events and high traffic locations such as Stone Mountain Park, Sugarloaf Mills Mall, local festivals and events - not only do we set you up for sales success, you can also enjoy the festivities and fun during your breaks or after your shift! Sounds like a good time? Apply today and we’ll contact you to set up an interview! • Join the Capital Vacations Team! https://capitalvacations.app.box.com/s/g3ty4625feb2y84jjz67sewamunnr459 Incredible Benefits! • $15/hr PLUS Commission • Comprehensive PAID training • Health insurance, 401k, PTO and paid Holidays • Fast-paced and fun environment Capital Vacations is an equal opportunity employer.