Joint Media Release – Fireworks in the area in advance of Fourth of July
As regularly happens this time of year, our area has begun to report increasing incidences of fireworks across both cities of East Palo Alto and Menlo Park. We recognize that fireworks are not only a nuisance for their disruptive noise, but they are also particularly disturbing to sensitive pets and residents within our community. This is in addition to the potential fire, damage and injury danger created by these destructive devices.www.menlopark.org