MPHD Daily COVID-19 Update for May 27

There are now 37 cases of variants of the novel coronavirus in the West Piedmont Health District, that figure, updated on Friday, is up by 5 from last week. All but 2 of the cases are the B.1.1.7 variant -- the most prevalent in the state's 2,358 cases statewide. There have been 12 hospitalizations in the district caused by variants, an increase of 1 from last week, but no deaths. There have been 32 deaths statewide. Meanwhile the West Piedmont Health District has added 4 new cases and 1 new hospitalization as of 5 p.m. Friday, when the Virginia Department of Health finalizes its totals. Franklin County had 2 of the cases, and Henry and Patrick counties had 1 each. Martinsville had the hospitalization. The 7-day average is down to 3 in the district, and 2.4 per 100,000 population. Those numbers were last that low on May 17, 2020. There have been exactly 50 cases districtwide this month.