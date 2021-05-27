Metro Public Health Department to End COVID-19 Daily Updates as Cases Drop and Vaccine Rates Increase. Davidson County COVID Data will Remain on Website Dashboard. NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2021 — Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) announced today that tomorrow (Friday, May 28) will be the last published COVID-19 daily report. The updates have been posted each morning on the COVID19.nashville.gov website since March of 2020. Updated COVID data for Davidson County will still be available on the website’s dashboard. https://nashville.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=30dd8aa876164e05ad6c0a1726fc77a4.