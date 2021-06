Last on sale - Release date 10 Jun 2021. You're in the wild now! With your backpack stocked and rifle loaded, you are ready to leave city life behind. Make sure you set up camp and a fire before the sun goes down...the wolves and bears are starving and you look like dinner. The Ranger needs some guidance from a skilled outdoorsman, and Gary at the Snowridge Lodge could really use some more game to get him through the rough months. Are you up for the challenge of surviving in the Open Country?