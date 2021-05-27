Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Mayor Garcetti announces City vaccination sites to join countywide season tickets sweepstakes

lamayor.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEligible Angelenos who get vaccinated from May 28 through June 3 can enter to win Kings or Galaxy season tickets. LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti today announced that all City of Los Angeles fixed and mobile vaccination sites will participate in the Countywide sweepstakes that offers anyone getting their vaccines in the days ahead an opportunity to win free season tickets for the L.A. Kings or L.A. Galaxy. To be eligible, Angelenos must receive their first dose between Friday, May 28 and Thursday, June 3, or bring someone to get their first shot when they get their second on those same dates.

www.lamayor.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
