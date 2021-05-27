Why Lawyers Don't Need Law School

In her 44 years on the HLS faculty, Elizabeth Bartholet ’65, the Morris Wasserstein Public Interest Professor and faculty director of the Child Advocacy Program, which she founded in 2004, has deeply influenced the law of child welfare while teaching and mentoring budding lawyers in the areas of family law and civil rights. Bartholet, who before joining the faculty in 1977 co-founded the Legal Action Center in New York City and worked at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, will retire this year. The Harvard Law Bulletin asked several former students, and alumni who have worked closely with Bartholet, to reflect on her influence.