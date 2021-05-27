Cancel
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Prime Day '21

By Kara Cuzzone
realclearmarkets.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we don't know exact dates yet, Amazon has confirmed that the mega sale will take place before the end of June. Read Full Article »

www.realclearmarkets.com
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

TELFAR & UGG Are Collaborating — Here's Everything You Need To Know

"When you make clothes, at the end of the day, you're touching people. You're all over people's bodies," said Telfar Clemens in an Instagram video posted on Sep. 17. His namesake brand, TELFAR's explosive tote bags have become the most sought-after fashion item of quarantine. "If I'm going to touch people, I want them to feel good." In the video, Clemens indulgently wears a pair of boots from UGG, the official off-duty footwear brand whose cloud-like shearling boots have been impossible for fashion people to break from over the years. As you can imagine, TELFAR and UGG's collaboration announcement has sent the internet into a total frenzy, with thousands readily counting the moments until its arrival. Beginning June 14, the highly anticipated collaboration will be officially revealed to the public for purchase on Telfar.net with an exclusive one-week sales period. Then, starting June 21 the new Spring/Summer 2021 all-gender collection will be available for purchase on UGG.com and at select UGG retail stores.
Shoppingtheinfatuation.com

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Is Coming So Here’s Everything You Need To Know Now

You’ll be able to get great deals on home and kitchen goods sooner than you think. Experienced shoppers and sale enthusiasts know that Amazon’s two-day Prime event is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. Prime Day is up there with Black Friday and Cyber Monday in terms of securing giant discounts — and you can do it all without even leaving your couch.
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is June 21 and 22—here's everything you need to know

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Get ready shoppers! All year long, we've been eagerly awaiting news about one of the biggest sales of the year—Amazon Prime Day 2021—and now, it's officially time to mark those calendars. While last year's shopping bonanza was delayed until October from its typical July date due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the retail giant is returning to its usual summertime plan this year, with a press release announcing.
ShoppingNew Jersey Herald

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is June 21 and 22—here's everything you need to know

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Get ready shoppers! All year long, we've been eagerly awaiting news about one of the biggest sales of the year—Amazon Prime Day 2021—and now, it's officially time to mark those calendars. While last year's shopping bonanza was delayed until October from its typical July date due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the retail giant is returning to its usual summertime plan this year, with a press release announcing.