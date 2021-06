Adult Softball Registration is being taken now through Monday, May 31 at 5:00 p.m. Fee is $500 per team and due with the roster at the time of registration. Men's, Women's and Co-ed leagues will all run from June 7 through late July or early August. Captains Meeting will be held on June 3 at 6 p.m. at the Recreation Center. Packets are available online or at the Recreation Center.