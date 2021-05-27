Cancel
OFAC wants to use blockchain analytics tools from Chainalysis

By Aislinn Keely
theblockcrypto.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) wants Chainalysis software for "mission-critical research." A new public notice dated May 26 outlines OFAC's intent to subscribe to the Chainalysis platform for its purposes. OFAC wants to use an online application for blockchain tracing "to equip investigators in its Office of Global Targeting (OGT) to analyze and track virtual currency transactions." It plans to use this information to identify parties that may be put on the Specially Designated National and Blocked Persons List as part of its cyber sanctions efforts.

www.theblockcrypto.com
