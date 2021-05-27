DJ Tennis unveils psychedelic ‘Life and Death TV’

Stephen Yanni, known professionally as Stevie Soprano, is a rap artist who almost paid the ultimate price simply from doing what he loves most. Hip hop has always been a passion for Stevie Soprano ever since he was a young child. Soprano looked at popular 90s rap artists like Nas and the members of Wu-Tang Clan as heroes. He was inspired to tread a similar path as these artists by telling his own life story in the music he creates. Although he was raised in a lower-income household of the south New Jersey area, Stevie Soprano has spent the past 4 years living in Boca Raton, Florida. Ultimately, the Floridian lifestyle almost cost Soprano his life.