DJ Tennis unveils psychedelic ‘Life and Death TV’

By Ian French
decodedmagazine.com
 28 days ago

DJ Tennis has spent the past decade moulding Life and Death into an extension of his own multidimensional mind. Refusing to adhere to trends and maintaining a strictly DIY approach, the label and roving events brand has become one of the most impressive platforms among the electronic underground. Now, longtime followers and newcomers are offered a fresh glimpse into Life and Death's psychedelic world via the launch of a brand new Twitch channel and partnership. The first broadcast takes place on 1st June, with new episodes aired every day.

www.decodedmagazine.com
