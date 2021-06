If you’re done with fast fashion like me, well, congrats! And if you’re not familiar with the concept of fast fashion, let me brief it to you in 2 simple facts:. Yes, fast fashion is no longer a mystery. We figured out why Zara, H&M, and other brands are so cheap. It’s not a bargain. They’re just not paying their workers fairly, exploiting them for a wage that is just absurd. Besides all of this, they’re ranked second for making climate change even worse just after the oil industry, which’s still first, as always. Fast fashion releases a high amount of carbon emissions, destroys the ecosystem and drowns us in tons of landfills as collateral damage.