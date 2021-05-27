Summer Driving Season – Questions and Answers

Our firm has seen a recent increase in ketamine clinic clients, both domestic and foreign (including for ketamine clinic buyers engaged in M&A, see here and here). In both camps, certain questions keep cropping up regarding starting, operating, and managing a ketamine clinic venture in the states. And what’s abundantly clear is that many people don’t understand that delving into a ketamine clinic really means having to comply with myriad existing healthcare regulations and laws in the United States on the state and federal level, which are interspersed with a multitude of court cases, administrative decisions, and state attorney general opinions that regularly alter compliance standards (indeed, having a well thought out compliance plan is pretty key for these clinics). When people hear of ketamine clinics, they tend to think they’re dealing with an emerging psychedelic medicine in the health and wellness market. Nonetheless, while the use of ketamine to treat mental health issues is definitely an emerging area in medicine, it’s place in the healthcare regulatory world is already well-established and failure to comply accordingly has serious consequences.