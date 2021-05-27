CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Groups Rally Against Vaccine Mandate For USM Students & Staff

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
wolbbaltimore.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGroups took to Lawyers Mall Wednesday to protest against the vaccine mandate for University System of Maryland students, faculty and staff. The University System of Maryland...

wolbbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Governor Newsom Expects Statewide Vaccine Mandate For Eligible School Staff And Students To Take Effect In January

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In the next several months, California’s vaccine mandate for schools is likely to go into effect, which means eligible staff and students who don’t get vaccinated can’t attend school. While there are some exemptions, lawmakers may be poised to close religious and personal belief loopholes. (credit: CBS) “We want to end this pandemic. We are all exhausted by it,” Governor Gavin Newsom said on why he’s set to impose a statewide vaccine mandate for California schools. Newsom said that COVID cases overall are headed downward, but cases among kids are more alarming. “From 12 to 17, we’re not where we need...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WLBT

USM Faculty Senate calls on IHL Board to reverse decision on vaccine mandate

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this month, The University of Southern Mississippi Faculty Senate called on the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning to reverse its decision on prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine requirements on public university campuses. The senate voted and approved a resolution to COVID-19 vaccination mandates...
COLLEGES
The Citizens Voice

Parents plan rally at Lake-Lehman stadium to protest student mask mandate

A group of parents in the Lake-Lehman School District are planning a rally next week at the district’s football stadium to protest the state’s COVID-19 masking mandates for students. The group announced Thursday it obtained approval from the district to host an “Essential Liberties Rally” starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
WJTV 12

Hundreds gather in Jackson to rally against medical mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cheers, chants and signs all coming from a group with shared beliefs.  “We don’t want the government forcing vaccinations on us we need to have our own medical choices,” said medical freedom supporter Douglas Walker.  Having the choice of getting COVID-19 vaccine, that’s what brought this group of people together outside […]
WLTX.com

Claflin University to require COVID vaccine for students and staff

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University is requiring students and staff to be fully vaccinated beginning January 2022. That requirement will also apply to homecoming in November. "Because of the number of students without the vaccines, we had to cut back on the events we wanted to have," said Dr. Leroy...
ORANGEBURG, SC
audacy.com

Spirit AeroSystems employees rally in opposition of vaccine mandate

Hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees demonstrated outside the workplace on Thursday after the corporation stated that all employees, without exception, must receive the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Spirit, the vaccine is required by President Biden's order, which mandates the shot for all federal contractor personnel. As a federal contractor, the...
PROTESTS
Turnto10.com

Vaccine mandate takes effect for Newport teachers and staff

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A vaccine mandate goes into effect Wednesday for all teachers and staff at Newport Public Schools. Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain announced earlier this month that all staff would have to get the shot. The Newport Daily News reports that teachers can opt for weekly testing. NBC...
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usm#Covid Vaccine#The Vaccines#Mandates#Protest Riot#Lawyers Mall#Covid#Umd
WNCT

Craven County Schools board votes to keep mask mandate for students, staff

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The debate about masks in schools continued Thursday during the Craven County Schools Board of Education meeting. The board revisited whether masks would continue to be required in schools. Craven County Schools Superintendent Dr. Wendy Miller made a proposal that the board make masks optional when Craven County sees COVID-19 […]
NEW BERN, NC
Star News Group

School district discusses vaccine mandate for staff

MANASQUAN — Manasquan School District’s assistant superintendent, Jesse Place, provided an update Tuesday night regarding the district’s implementation of Executive Order 253, regarding vaccine requirements for school staff. Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order 253 in August, mandating that all preschool to 12th grade staffers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct.
MANASQUAN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Protests
sjvsun.com

Watch: Valley parents rally against vax mandate in Monday school walkout

Pushback to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate for California’s school children hit a fever pitch on Monday, with parents holding school kids out of school and rallying against the mandate. Here’s a look at the sights and sounds from across the Valley and California:
culvercityobserver.com

Anti - Vaccine Mandate Rally

A UCLA anesthesiologist who is vocal about his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate was escorted out of his workplace on October 4th for attempting to enter the building unvaccinated. There are unconfirmed reports that he has since been placed on administrative leave. On Sunday Oct. 10th, Dr. Christopher B....
PROTESTS
highlandernews.com

Medical Freedom Rally targets employer vaccine mandates

Dozens of residents gathered at the Burnet County Courthouse square at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 for a Medical Freedom Rally. The aim was to send a message to the state leadership, who did not take up SB51 during the 3rd Texas Legislative Session. Had lawmakers done so, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency order barring vaccine mandates by private employers and public entities would have become state law. Contributed.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
wcbi.com

Thousands protest vaccine mandates at Mississippi rallies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands recently rallied against COVID-19 vaccine mandates at protests held on Mississippi’s coast and in its capital. The Sun Herald reports that upwards of 1,500 workers and their family members waved homemade signs and flags along U.S. 90 near the entrance to Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula on Friday. Some employees traveled north the next day to protest the vaccine requirement in Jackson alongside hundreds of other Mississippians. About 1,400 people attended a rally hosted by the Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights a few blocks away, across the street from the Capitol. President Joe Biden ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements in September for as many as 100 million American workers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy